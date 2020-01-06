Ananya Panday jets off to Panchgani for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli 

Kickstarting the new year in full swing, Ananya Panday has jetted off to Panchgani for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli. The actress has been extensively shooting in Mumbai until now and has left for Panchgani.

Ananya Panday looked like a rock chic in a pair of ripped denim and an oversized sweatshirt spotted at the airport.

Starring opposite Ishaan Khatter, a recent still of the actress went viral on the internet it will be exciting to see Ananya creating the magic.

The actress made her debut in with Student Of The Year 2 and gained a massive fan following following which she continued to work to excel with her performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actress has won it all in 2019!

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.