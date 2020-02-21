Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad received a standing ovation in Bhopal

After receiving a thunderous response in Delhi after the first screening of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, a screening was held in Bhopal by director Sudhir Mishra.

Present at the screening was Anubhav Sinha along with Taapsee Pannu and Sudhir Mishra. Post the screening, the movie received a standing ovation from everyone in attendance. The next screening of the movie will be held in Jaipur by Hansal Mehta on the 21st of February.

Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is already waiting for the film.

The second trailer of the movie was recently released and received a strike on youtube due to it being reported by millions of people.

The movie is already declared a blockbuster by the people who have seen it and it comes as no surprise after seeing authentic content such as Article 15 and Mulk from Anubhav Sinha.