Apart from being a devotional and religious film, Maa Santoshi Maa is also a wonderful social drama” – Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree made her debut in Hindi cinema in the 1989 romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya. Though the film became mega-hit, she chose to be selective when it came to her film choices. She prefers to choose quality over quantity and perhaps, that is the reason she agreed to play the lead role in Maa Santoshi Maa, a film which pays a tribute to the devotion people have in their hearts for Goddess Santoshi Maa.

Talking about the film, she says, “I have always been a very spiritual person, so when this film was offered to me, I immediately picked it up without much thinking. Apart from being a devotional and religious film, Maa Santoshi Maa is also a wonderful social drama which talks about the importance of family values. An actor over his/her acting career portrays several roles in many different movies and not all of them are remembered or close to their hearts. Only a few gets a space in the actor’s heart and for which the actor feels grateful.

Bhagyashree’s character is the one around whom the story revolves. After getting married, she becomes a part of the family where she faces a lot of trouble. Then, with her belief in Goddess Santoshi Maa she succeeds in overcoming all these problems and hardships.

“My character is that of a woman who is modern but very deeply connected to her roots and culture. She leaves her family to get into another family and solves the problems the family is going through. The music of the film is very soothing. Jatin (Kumar, director) ji was very accommodating. He was always very receptive to suggestions and has a keen eye for detailing. The energy on the sets was very positive just like a film of this nature would require being,” she says.

Directed by Jatin Kumar, Maa Santoshi Maa has been produced by Kamal Aggarrwal and Lalita Aggarrwal.