Aritra Mukerjee’s Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti aims to break stereotypes

Director Aritra Mukherjee is all set to debut with a strong woman-oriented movie, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, which is set to break all stereotypes. The film speaks about Shabari, a woman priest, a lecturer and performing artiste, who gets married into an orthodox household. While getting accustomed to her new home, she realizes that she has to keep one side of her entity a complete secret. Thus, begins the secret life of Shabari.

Keeping in mind the strong theme of a woman priest, director Aritra Mukherjee is all set to release the movie on 6th March 2020 on the occasion of Woman’s day. The movie speaks about the battle against gender discrimination in professional life as well as her personal life. Though a Bengali movie, the trailer mentions the Shabrimala incident where women went against the norms of the male domination and patriarchy in the temple and their final win when a few women in their menstruating age managed to enter the temple. The trailer itself shows a glimpse of how the movie strongly brings out the message of how a woman can be a priest like any other male in the society and other sensitive issues of a woman’s life and her struggle.

In a male dominated society where women are often criticized for their tasks, their choices, their responsibilities, their abilities and what they should do and what not, this trailer is certainly going to be a breath of fresh air for the audiences.

Produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee, the film stars Ritabhari Chakraborty in the lead opposite Soham Majumdar (who was last seen in Kabir Singh). It has story , screenplay by Zinia Sen , dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay and music by Anindya Chatterjee. The film is all set for a March 6, 2020 release.

Nandita and Shiboprosad made a mark with their very first film, Icche. In 2013, their Alik Sukh was screened at the Marche du Section of the Cannes Film Festival and was appreciated hugely by the audiences. Since then Windows has produced 12 biggest blockbusters like Ramdhanu, Belaseshe that ran for 217 days, Praktan, Posto and Haami, which is the highest grosser Bengali film in its year of release. Their spectacular films Kontho and Gotro both had a 100-day run at the box office and have garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience.They launched their powerful women-centric film, Mukherjee dar Bou, a considered to be a landmark movie in the Bengali film industry and is the first-ever Bengali film to celebrate Women’s Day by coming up with a story by the women, having female leads and a female debutante director. Mukherjee dar Bou was a blockbuster and following suit Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti is slated to release on 6th March 2020 with a debutant director to celebrate the spirit of Womenhood on International Women’s Day. Windows also has their own music label, named Windows music that has time and again wooed audiences with their melodious tunes.