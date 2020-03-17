Arunabh Kumar pays tribute to ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks through a comic book

After creating a successful Digital Content platform that changed the ecosystem of Online entertainment industry, Arunabh Kumar, the founder of TVF, has decided to venture into another medium of storytelling- Comic Books, along with his Partners Alok Sharma & Saumin Patel. This Comic-Book Venture is called “Indusverse” wherein the 1 st book features Padamsree Wendell Rodricks as a Modern Revolutionary fighting for environment. Arunabh Kumar joined hands with a Writer from Goa, Lianne Taxeira Singh to co-write the 1 st book from Indusverse called “The Beginning” featuring a Female Superhero Character in Goa who fights for Nature. Incidentally, the team were very excited to go and present him the book with their own hands right ater the launch on 14 th February, but his sudden demise left the creators speechless.

Its been more than 2 years that Arunabh Kumar has been working on this book with his cowriter from Goa. During their research they found out amazing stories about Wendell Rodricks, and surprisingly it was not about his fashion designing but as an environmentalist who worked relentlessly to keep the old heritage of Goa and preserve its nature. ” His fight for saving the 200 year old mango tress or 100 year old Chapel in Colvale, were so inspiring that we decided to include him and his fight as a character in our first comic book,” says entrepreneur turned author Arunabh Kumar. Lainne who is also from Goa researched on Wendell’s heroic stories, and finally contacted him to discuss the idea. “Wendell sir was extremely happy after hearing the idea of our comic book. He has been fighting for nature and trees apart from various others social causes, ” added Arunabh Kumar. In “The Beginning” Wendell comes as a friend to the father of a superhero character in the book. ” We dont want to reveal much about the plot as it would be interesting for readers to read and find it out for themselves,” says cowriter Lianne Taxeira Singh.

Indusverse Launched its 1 st set of 3 Comic Books namely, The-Beginning, Outrage and Stunt, officially on valentine’s day by Javed Jaffrey, Vasan Bala and RJ Rohini who together paid a small tribute to Wendell Rodricks at the beginning of the event.