As Maharashtra gets into ‘unlock’ mode, here are 5 Marathi web-series you can unlock and watch on MX Player

After weeks of self-quarantine, the lockdown has ended but the entertainment never will. As Maharashtra slowly begins again, continue to access the world of free entertainment on India’s No 1 OTT app – MX Player. Unlock your favorite Marathi web series’, be it unlocking the future with the much-loved Swwapnil Joshi in Samantar, living the life of a Mumbai cop with Pandu or unlocking the suspense with Anuja Sathe and an ensemble cast in Ek Thi Begum. Real life couple Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat will take you on a journey of marital bliss in Aani Kay Hava 1 and 2 while Marathi superstar, Priyadarshan Jadhav’s digital debut with the recently launched ‘Bhootatlela’ explores the horror comedy genre.

Here’s a list of 5 acclaimed Marathi MX Originals/ Exclusive Series:

Samantar – ‘Samantar’ traces the journey of Kumar Mahajan, whose life changes when he hears that a man called Sudarshan Chakrapani’s past, will be his future. Playing the role of Kumar Mahajan, ‘Samantar’ sees Marathi superstar Swwapnil Joshi make his digital debut with this thriller as a common man at a juncture where absolutely nothing is going right. He can’t meet his family’s needs; he is fired from his job and even the smallest things seem to be going astray. The beautiful Tejaswini Pandit essays the role of his wife and the 9 episodic series is directed by Satish Rajwade.

Aani Kay Hava 1 and 2 – The first time you cook together, the first festival you celebrate as a couple, your first major fight, the down payment for your first car and the joy of buying your first house – Season 1 of this slice of life series explored the magical firsts in the life of Jui (Priya Bapat) and Saket (Umesh Kamat). Season 2 of this lighthearted series explores what comes next in the life of this married couple and witnesses how the couple’s bond strengthens over time. Directed by Varun Narvekar, this show helps you find happiness in the small events of your life.

Bhootatlela–The 5 episodic series, directed by Shivaji Lotan follows the life of Rayba (Priyadarshan Jadhav) and an interesting incident that takes place in his life just before his wedding to Shivani (Surabhi Hande). On his Haldi day, he forgets to take the Katyar given by his mother to keep the evil spirits away and suddenly he feels that someone has started following him. The ensemble cast also includes Yogesh Sirsat, Sunil Holkar and Sayli Patil in key roles.

Ek Thi Begum – Set in the 1980s in Mumbai, a time when organized crime was at its peak, MX Original Series – Ek thi Begum chronicles the life of a beautiful, gutsy woman Ashraf Bhatkar aka Sapna (played by Anuja Sathe). Life as she knew it changed when the city’s biggest don Maqsood (Ajay Gehi) turned responsible for the death of her husband Zaheer (Ankit Mohan). Inspired by true events, MX Player brings viewers the story of begum Ashraf aka Sapna who turned femme fatale and vowed to avenge her beloved’s killer. Directed by Sachin Darekar, this revenge drama also stars Chinmay Mandlekar, Rajendra Shisatkar, Resham, Abhijeet Chavan, Pradip Doiphode, Vithal Kale, Nazarr Khan, Vijay Nikam, Anil Nagarkar, Suchit Jadhav, Raju Aathavale and Santosh Juvekar amongst others in pivotal roles.

Pandu – This series depicts the life of the Mumbai police – the day-to-day situations that they go through, the problems that they face as well as the complexities of their job. This series will take you on a roller-coaster ride of realization and comedy. The series stars Suhas Sirsat, Deepak Shirke, and Trupti Khamkar in pivotal roles.