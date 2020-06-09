Ashissh Filmcraft renames itself as Mrinank Films – to produce content for multiple verticals itself

What’s in a name, they say. But at times, when you embark upon a new journey a change in name goes a long way in help re-establish your brand. Perhaps, that is the idea Ashissh Saraf had in mind when he decided to rechristen his company’s name to Mrinank Films. The company was earlier called Ashissh Filmcraft and had produced a lot of content since the time it begin operations several years back.

Talking about his decision to change the name of the company, Ashissh says, “The company was named after me but as an organisation and the work it produces is a result of team work, I realized it is not fair to name it after an individual. Mrinank, in Hindi, means moon and I hope we create content that is as bright and beautiful as the moon itself.”

One of the most coveted projects produced by Saraf’s company has been the 2003 multi-starrer devotional film Maa Santoshi Maa.

Sharing his memories of the film, he says, “Producing Maa Santoshi Maa was a divine experience and one which I will cherish all my life. The film had a huge cast consisting of some supremely talented and seasoned actors like Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Mehar Mittal and Navin Nischol. It was a dream cast and I could not have asked for anything better. The film was very successful and we will always be proud of it.”

Mrinank Films is all set to put his weight behind several important projects which will be made for different verticals like theatre, television and digital streaming platforms.

“The digital space is growing at a rapid pace. Every day you hear of a new OTT platform stepping into the sphere. We definitely want to create content for the web space but it is important to remember that theatres remain the biggest source of entertainment in the country and elsewhere. The charm of watching a film in a theatre will never fade away. Television, of course, remains the medium of the masses. We want to create content for verticals. ” says Ashissh.

Mrinank Films has already finalised a couple off projects which they plan to bankroll. A formal announcement will be made once the lockdown is over.