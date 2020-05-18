Assamese actors make a video on Papon’s lockdown song Paar Hobo Aei Xömöy

Singer Papon who released a brand new composition ‘Paar Hobo Aei Xömöy’ on Earth Day was recently surprised when the biggest stars of Assamese industry came together and created a self-shot video for the song.

The song that basically conveys ‘This time too shall pass’ was composed-sung-written and shot by the singer himself during this lockdown. The song reached the stars of the Assamese industry and they showered love by making a beautiful video.

Part of this video are actors like Jatin Bora, Ravi Sharma, Prastuti Parasar, Nishita Goswami, Utpal Das, Aimee Baruah, Kalpana Kalita, Joy Kashyap, Shyamontika Sharma, Tanvi Sharma, Ananya Pasoni, Gunjan Bhardwaj, and Rimpi Das. The entire video is shot on mobile phones during this lockdown.

The song is an apt melody in the time of nationwide lockdown since there is a persistent need for staying positive and believing that this time too shall pass. This song fulfills this emotion perfectly and is written in a way that it will stay relatable always.

Says Papon, “I am overwhelmed by this grand gesture by the biggest actors of the Assamese Industry. Also I am extremely happy that this song is receiving so much love and appreciation. I hope this inspires people to stay strong during these difficult times.”