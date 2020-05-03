Atke Hai: Composer duo Rohan-Rohan put together a ‘lockdown’ song with a message

Composer duo Rohan-Rohan recently released their song titled ‘Atke Hai’. The song has been made with the objective of making people feel calm emotionally and to convey that we are all in this together in this time of crisis.

Sung, composed and penned by Rohan-Rohan, ‘Atke Hai – The Lockdown Song’ is an attempt to beat those lockdown blues in collaboration with RVCJ. This song is also a tribute to all the Covid – 19 warriors who are fighting relentlessly to keep us safe.

This video was entirely shot at the home of those who feature in the video and then, the clips sent by everybody were edited together.

“We all are going through this hard phase. This is the time when we all should stand together, stay at home and be safe. Together we can make this world better and fight COVID – 19 ( Corona Virus). Atke hai is a small attempt from our side to strengthen people and pinning their hopes to defeat this deadly virus. We would also like to thank all our friends from the YouTube community who came on board with us for this cause,” state the composer duo.

Rohan Gokhale and Rohan Pradhan, known as Rohan-Rohan, have done extensive work in Marathi cinema and are post their work in Sanju, are doing a lot of projects in the Hindi film industry as well.