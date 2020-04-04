Big Bang Music collaborates with Jubin Nautiyal for a live rooftop concert

Big Bang Music, the new age pop label is collaborating with Indie-pop and playback singer Jubin Nautiyal for a live gig. In the time of lockdown, Big Bang Music is curating this unique virtual concert experience for the audience locked in their homes amidst the global pandemic. Jubin along with his band will be performing live from his humble abode back in Dehradun following the social distancing guidelines, today, on the 4th of April. The concert will stream live from Jubin’s official Facebook page at 5:00 pm. Jubin will also be going Live on his YouTube channel with a complete live set at 8:30 pm for the YouTube campaign #StayHome and Jam #WithMe.

With a phenomenal voice like Jubin’s along with his band, Big Bang Music is creating a concert like experience which the audiences can enjoy at the convenience of their home. A gig set in a cosy rooftop with the oozing beauty of the mountains and Jubin’s voice to complement, is what Big Bang Music aims to deliver. With a three camera and drone setup, it will get the audience involved with the artist and give them a quality gig experience. With this, Big Bang Music is curating the programming for the new digital live ecosystem. Exploring new approaches and ideas to experiment with the audience and thrive to deliver something creative along the way.

Commenting on the live concert, Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO & Co-Founder, Big Bang Music said, “During this lockdown period, the audience is constantly looking for something new to engage with. For Big Bang Music, this concert is an experiment as we put together creative ideas to disrupt the way live gigs happen in the digital world leveraging the digital platform for exposure to larger audience who can be a part of a gig from the convenience of their home. A live streaming concert, from a rooftop amidst mountains will set the mood for both, the artist and the audience.”

Talking about the digital live gig, Jubin Nautiyal said, ”People across the country are dealing with stress and anxiety right now. While we are unable to go out and perform live for our fans, as artists we are constantly looking for ways to keep them entertained at their homes. We wanted to make this live from home interesting and with Gaurav we are ready to set our roof top gigs in motion. We wanted to share that with everyone.”