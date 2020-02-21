Boman Irani receives Most Versatile Actor Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Boman Irani was recently felicitated with the Most Versatile Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. The event took place yesterday in Mumbai where many renowned personalities from the industry were present.

On receiving the coveted award, the actor says, “It is a great honour to receive this award.I am touched, it is a proud moment for my wife and my mother. We all owe a great deal of gratitude to Dadasaheb Phalke without him, none of us would be standing in front of the camera. We don’t owe him a great gratitude, we owe him a timeless debt of gratitude.”

This year, Boman Irani will be seen in films like ’83 and Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordar.