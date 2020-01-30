Chandan Roy Sanyal spends his birthday shooting on the sets of Prakash Jha’s digital show

Some actors are not only known for their talent but also their dedication towards their work and one of them is Chandan Roy Sanyal.

The actor has been shooting non-stop since last year for back-to-back projects along with winning accolades at various film festivals for his films. Chandan had a fabulous start to 2020 as he resumed the shoot of his upcoming web show which is directed by ace filmmaker Prakash Jha.

And from what we know, he will continue to work dedicatedly through his birthday too. Chandan is shooting in Uttar Pradesh at the moment for the show which also features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

Talking about his upcoming birthday, Chandan says, “I am not much into celebrating my birthday but every year does make me feel more and more grateful for the blessings I have been given. I usually spend this day with my family and close friends if I am at home but I couldn’t pick a better way to celebrate this year than working on something that makes me excited as an actor. And seeing that it is with talented people like our director Prakash Jha sir and the entire cast, it makes it even more special.”