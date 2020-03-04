Composer – lyricist Vayu comes up with a romantic ballad titled Baatein Karo

Known for his quirky lyrics and peppy tunes with songs like ‘Naagin’, ‘Bandook Meri Laila’, ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ amongst others, the music composer and singer has now treated the audience with the soulful song ‘Baatein Karo’.

Winning hearts for his original songs ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’ and ‘Raakh’ from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Vayu has carved a place for himself in the romantic genre as well apart from his party numbers.

Collaborating with Sony Music India yet again for ‘Baatein Karo’, Vayu offers a heartwarming song post the success of their earlier pop singles ‘Naagin’, ‘Masserati’ and ‘Thug Ranjha’ amongst others.

Penned, composed and crooned by Vayu, ‘Baatein Karo’ reflects the how communication in relationships have changed to social media, and highlights the age-old charm of talking to each other. The slice of life video beautifully captures the emotions of a couple Neeti and Neeraj, reconnect with each other on a holiday beyond their social media profiles and discover their love for each other anew.

Talking about the song, Vayu shares, “Music is a reflection of our feelings and hence I believe in creating songs that strike a chord with everyone. In the digital age, we are all so consumed with technology that we often neglect the importance of a simple dialogue with our loved ones. ‘Baatein Karo’ is an ode to the lost conversations that are missing from our lives.”

The master lyricist has earlier penned songs that are still rocking the charts as well as top the list of party anthems of all times. With Banno Tera Swagger, Beat Pe Booty, Twist Kamariya, Naari Naari etc to his credit, Vayu has offered funky songs with contemporary lingo, treating the audience with the quirkiest songs in the recent times.

‘Baatein Karo’ breaks through the usual party anthems by the multi-faceted artist to offer a delightful experience to the audience.