“Corona virus outbreak will set back India’s growth recovery” – Pallavi Joshi

For many Indians right now, the scale of the coronavirus crisis calls to mind the 2008 financial crisis events that reshaped society in lasting ways. But crisis moments also present opportunity: more sophisticated and flexible use of technology, less polarization, a revived appreciation for the outdoors and life’s other simple pleasures. No one knows exactly what will come, but here is actor-producer Pallavi Joshi’s best stab at a guide to the unknown ways that society government, healthcare, the economy, our lifestyles and more will change.

Says actor-producer Pallavi Joshi “Right now India as a nation is being watched by the world. By the more developed economies like Italy and more influential world powers like USA. By neighbours like China and Iran. They are all watching if India is able enough to deal with a looming threat to the healthcare, economy and life of its citizens. At the verge of an exponential explosion, are we as a nation smart enough, strong enough, kind enough and responsible enough to fight against a common enemy. An enemy that is being feared world over. It’s up to us to set an example to all the ones who are watching with intent, if we succeed or fail. People who are looking at us with skepticism because our reputation of being a crowded, overpopulated and unhygienic group of people precedes us. We have a chance to show the world that we are a young, vigilant and united country. And we can fight what might seem so insurmountable. Do your part. Maintain social distancing. Have compassion for someone who is underprivileged, use the public resources responsibly. These are warlike times and it is our chance to create a history. Don’t let it pass. Together, we can!”

The coronavirus pandemic is going to cause immense pain and suffering. But it will force us to reconsider who we are and what we value, and, in the long run, it could help us rediscover the better version of ourselves.