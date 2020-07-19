Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winner and Seetimarr actress Digangana Suryavanshi takes up the ‘Green India Challenge’

The latest Tollywood celeb to take up the Green India Challenge is Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

The actress was nominated by Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi and she planted saplings to complete the challenge.

Sharing pictures of her doing the same, she wrote, “Thank you @isampathnandi Sir for nominating me for this very kind initiative #GreenIndiaChallenge. Tree plantation feels like planting a little world, I’ve really enjoyed the process and I wish all my loved ones to experience this joy, and that’s why I nominate all of you for this challenge! Let’s help our planet breathe, let’s make it green.” (sic)

Director Sampath Nandi too shared a video of her completing the challenge and wrote, “Really appreciate your time, efforts and concern towards plants and our planet @diganganasuryavanshi #GreenIndiaChallenge @santoshkumarjoginipally.” (sic) to which she replied, “Thank you so much sir ! We’re in this together.” (sic) After lockdown, a host of celebs including Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Samantha, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen and more have taken up the challenge, urging their fellow celebs and fans to do so for the sake of the environment.

Digangana, who was a known face on Hindi television for roles in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 9. She acted in Hindi films like FryDay and Jalebi before making her debut down south in Hippi. Digangana starred in a key role in Valayam and will soon be seen in Sampath Nandi’s Seetimaarr, which also stars Gopichand and Tamannaah as kabaddi coaches.