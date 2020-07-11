Deepika Padukone Brings Out Her Goofy Side in This Hilarious Boomerang Video

Deepika Padukone shared a boomerang video, today, where she is seen checking herself out after eating Ranveer Singh’s birthday cake all week long.

Deepika Padukone celebrated Ranveer Singh’s 35th birthday on July 6. And what are birthday celebrations without a cake? The Padmavaat actress shared a boomerang video, today, where she is seen checking herself out after eating cake all week long. Deepika was seen using a spoon to see her reflection. She looked stunning in a beautiful floral outfit as she posed with a pout while looking at herself.

In the caption to the picture, Deepika wrote, “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week,” and tagged lots of happy emojis and dessert emojis and adding the hashtags #birthday and #celebration.

The video posted by the ‘Chhapaak’ actor was high on aesthetics with yellow roses at the table and Padukone’s neat home decor in the background.



The post was loved by the actor’s fans and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who commented, “Itni saaf chammach?”

Padukone’s Instagram follower mark recently surpassed 50 million which her fans celebrated with several artworks.

On the work front, Deepika has a role in the cricket drama “83” starring Ranveer. The film is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Deepika will essay the role of the then Team India captain’s wife, Romi Bhatia. She is also gearing up for a yet-untitled romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will be directed by Shakun Batra.