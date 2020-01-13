Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak serves as an inspiration to children and adults alike

Chhapaak is one of the most impactful movies of all time and carries a very strong social message. The movie opened up to the audience last week and it is being loved by one and all for its gripping and hard-hitting subject and Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Malti.

Chhapaak’s message to the audience carries a strong social impact and even children should be made aware of it, one such example is the student police cadets of Payyanakka High School in Calicut who were taken to watch Chhapaak. Chhapaak has been receiving raving reviews with fans applauding Deepika Padukone’s performance in the movie.

The movie has also been made tax free in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The movie has also inspired Uttrakhand to initiate a pension scheme for acid attack survivors.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.

The songs from the film and its gut-wrenching storyline are going to live long as it is a movement in itself for ‘change’. From the theme song Chhapaak to Ab Ladna Hai and Muh Dikhai 2.0, all the campaigns surely are the retrospective mirrors that have been loved by everyone.

Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced the similar situation.