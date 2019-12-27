DJ Snake to drop the remix of chartbuster Loco Contigo at Sunburn Music Festival

DJ Snake smashed into the Latin world with Taki Taki which won Song of the Year at the Latin American Music Awards where he was also nominated for Producer of the Year. DJ SNAKE was the only non-Latin producer to make the category. And now, we see Ozuna return in the new Loco Remix along with one of the biggest Latin line-ups of the year including J Balvin, Nicky Jam , Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech.

The song Loco Contigo which DJ Snake has produced, has been sung by Colombian singer J Balvin and American rapper Tyga. Not only this, the famous record producer was a major contributor in writing the song lyrics too. Loco Contigo has been a crowd favourite from the time of its release. Since then, the song has been given the platinum status in countries like France, Czech Republic, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Belgium and of course, India. It was a major player in the overall streams of DJ Snake in 2019 which comes to over 10 billion.

Talking about this new version, DJ Snake says, “Loco Contigo has gotten a lot of love worldwide. I am excited to be in India again for the Sunburn festival and it seems like the perfect platform to release the remix version of Loco Contigo. Indian fans have given a lot of warmth. I am sure they are going to enjoy the remix too.”

The popular DJ has given many chartbuster songs over the last few years. The artiste holds a special place for India and is known to wow the audience here with his amazing tracks like Carte Blanche, Taki Taki and Magneta Riddim. The organization Bottomline Media, headed by Tanaaz Bhatia, played a key role in bringing DJ Snake to India, not once but twice. He flew down to Mumbai earlier this year during the Holi festival and now, he will be performing at the famous Sunburn Music festival in Goa.

And not only will the audience enjoy his musical skills, but also be the first ones to hear the remix of his latest superhit track, Loco Contigo. The musician will launch the new version of the hit song on December 27, 2019 when he will be performing at the music festival.