Fans cheer For Kartik Aaryan at an event graced By Sara Ali Khan; leaves the actress blushing! 

Right from producers to brands, everyone wants a piece of this hit-machine. After delivering back-to-back hits and having some big projects under his kitty, the hunk has made the nation go crazy about him. Looks like the obsession for Kartik Aaryan has no limits, even in his absence, his fans create a havoc with any name associated to him.

Recently, Kartik’s Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan was attending an event in Chandigarh. The young actress was busy having a chat and speaking about her mother and growing up years. However the crowd present at the event in large numbers, couldn’t contain their excitement and randomly start cheering and begin to shout out Kartik Aaryan’s name. A video has gone viral on the internet from the event, where one can see Sara taken completely by surprise as she had to leave her speech mid-way, while the crowd is busy roaring-out-aloud the hunk’s name. Now such is the superstar’s loyal fan following, looks like the nation can’t get enough of this heartthrob and want to see more of him.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal and is often being spotted at public places. His promotional spree is also turning out to be a treat for his fans as he’s often mobbed by a sea of fans, who don’t allow him to move without a selfie and sometimes even a warm hug.