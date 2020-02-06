First Look: Emraan Hashmi as the upright cop Ambar Khan in Mumbai

Emraan Hashmi started his career with ‘Footpath’, a film in which he played Raghu Shrivastava, a gangster. Interestingly, he was offered to play the role Arjun, a positive and seemingly hero-like character which was eventually played by Aftab Shivdasani. Emraan opted to play Raghu as he felt it was a more challenging and layered role. Since then, the actor has played characters with grey or negative shades in most of his films. Of course, there have been ‘positive’ roles or characters which have been on the right side of the law but he has largely been seen or accepted in slightly twisted characters.

Now, in Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Mumbai Saga’, the actor is all set to be seen playing a cop. Ambar Khan, the character which he plays, has been sketched out of a real-life character. The film, itself, is based on real-life events, hence it was imperative to seek inspiration from real-life personalities while developing the characters. The first look of Emraan was out today and it has left the internet buzzing.

In the two pictures, which came out earlier today, Emraan is seen in a uniform and a moustache, no less. The look conveys a lot of drama and gives one a good idea of the honest, upright cop he will be seen as in the film. After being on the wrong side of the law (in films, that is), it would be interesting to see how Emraan approaches this particular character.