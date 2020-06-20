First of its kind: MX Player brings twenty composers for a virtual press conference

A never seen before concept, a never seen before event! Today, MX Player brought together India’s finest musicians on one platform to celebrate the launch of their flagship MX Original Series – Times of Music!

Recreating memories with 22 iconic songs – the show’s innovative format will see each episode feature 2 composers of different eras soak in the philosophy behind the other’s celebrated song, its ethos and interpret it in his own way to create a fabulous new rendition. Imagine Salim-Sulaiman’s version of a Pyarelal composition or Sachin and Jigar’s take on Euphoria’s cult melodies.

Part storytelling, part tribute and topped with pure musical genius – this series is hosted by Vishal Dadlani who will be unwrapping interesting stories from their lives.

The preeminent duos that audiences will get to witness in the 11 episodic series are Vishal & Shekhar – Bappi Lahiri, Salim – Sulaiman & Pyarelalji, Sachin – Jigar & Euphoria, Shantanu Moitra – Amaal Mallik, Amit Trivedi – Agnee, Viju Shah – Mithoon, Rajesh Roshan – Himesh Reshammiya, Anand – Milind & Sajid – Wajid, Ajay – Atul & Kalyanji – Anandji, and Indian Ocean – Sneha Khanwalkar.

20 phenomenal composers, 22 iconic songs – stream this musical extravaganza every Saturday-Sunday on MX Player, for Free