Four reasons why you need to binge-watch the Mohit Raina starrer series Bhaukaal on MX Player!

Discipline, determination and a selfless need to serve the masses – IPS officers are those superheroes in the khaki uniform who instill in us a sense of peace and security. Their courage is our shield but not many hear about their brave deeds. Bringing viewers the untold story of one such brave heart, who drastically brought down the organized crime rates in UP in the early 2000’s is the gritty and hard hitting MX Original Series Bhaukaal, inspired by the life of IPS Officer Navniet Sekera.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, you must watch it now! We’ll tell you why:

Real vs Reel Cop – This series tells the tale of the Asli Singham – a real cop dealing with real lives at stake, real bullets, no retakes and real crime. Yes, high octane cop dramas are fun to watch but this series is truly inspirational because it is real. Life-chapters of Navniet Sekera – Inspired by the life of IPS Officer Navniet Sekera, Bhaukaal is set in Muzaffarnagar in 2003, which was then better known as the crime capital of India and the series tells the tale of how one courageous officer goes on a clean-up drive to punish criminals, battles local influential personalities and re-establishes the faith of the common man in the law. It stars the dreamy eyed Mohit Raina! – After his much-appreciated work in the critically acclaimed film ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’, Mohit Raina is back with a bang as he is now seen playing the role of a real-life IPS officer. Famously known as ‘Mahadeva’ on the silver screen, he will be seen as an inspirational real-life hero in MX Player’s series ‘Bhaukaal’. An ensemble cast – Along with Mohit Raina, the series also witnesses powerhouse performers such as Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi in pivotal roles.

MX Player’s ‘Bhaukaal’ is directed by Jatin Wagle. Produced for Applause Entertainment by Baweja Movies, it is a 10-episodic series that highlights the journey of a courageous police officer.