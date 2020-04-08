Guess who is Kartik Aaryan missing the most in this lockdown period!

The lockdown and practicing social-distancing has surely brought us closer to our families and spend quality time with them. However there are people we miss out on meeting and spending time with them. Kartik Aaryan was recently video-interviewed by a famous film critic and the actor had some interesting beans to spill.

The actor spoke about his internet-breaking #CoronaStopKaroNa monologue, how he’s doing all the household chores at home – which is his usual home scenes and also how he’s practicing self-isolation to the core. When the interviewer asked him, who is that one person who he is missing the most that he cannot meet right now. While the host thought he will be in a dilemma to answer this question, the heartthrob had an instant reply to it. Kartik said he misses meeting his fans. Aaryan said, “This is very easy to answer… I am missing my fans. Main yahaan se jaatey hee fans ke upar kud jaounga (after this lockdown is over, I will pounce on my fans). I really miss them and miss those times… I just don’t know how to communicate it. Because I miss them, and everytime a fan comes and takes a picture with me, it always felt like it was for the first time. And I want to feel it again and again.”

Now that’s really sweet. Kartik Aaryan’s recent posts on Instagram was a throwback video where he’s seen mobbed by fans. He had wittily captioned the picture saying he found a cure to Coronavirus in his dreams. He even says in the interview, that he posted this video on social media because he’s missing them. Now that’s one humble superstar we surely know of. Kartik Aaryan has time and again always shown gratitude towards his fans and this time too with his reply on a video-interview he proves it again, that he truly loves the warmth and appreciation he gets from the masses. No wonder, the hunk is one of the most loved actors among the masses and is truly the favourite hero in recent times.