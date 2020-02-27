Gully Boy actor-writer Vijay Maurya launches his production house Made In Maurya; teams up with journalist Devansh Patel’s company Feather In The Cap Entertainment

Writer of acclaimed films Gully Boy, Tumhari Sulu and the forthcoming Toofan Vijay Maurya, has partnered with popular film journalist & veteran film critic, Devansh Patel in content production endeavours. Vijay Maurya’s Made In Maurya & Devansh Patel’s Feather In The Cap Entertainment have formed a strategic alliance to collate, develop and produce diverse and entertaining content for theatrical and digital platforms bringing together their extensive experience in storytelling and production.

The alliance is all set to bring varied stories that will engage, inspire and entertain audiences across cinema and streaming services. The team has lined up stories of different genres that are ready to roll and are looking forward to announce their first project. The shortlisted content which will kick start operations while multiple others are being worked upon.

Vijay, who has a stellar filmography as a writer and an ad filmmaker will bring his strengths to the table for the scripts that gets into production under the newly formed alliance. While Devansh who has worked with topline media outlets both in India and internationally will drive project scouting and business operations.

Talking about his venture, Vijay Maurya stated, “Having worked in the film industry for over two decades this is a logical progression and with the appreciation I have received for my recent scripts it has pushed me to expand my horizon. Over the years I have come across some fantastic storytellers and great scripts that need to be told. A good script and great storytelling is a common denominator for every successful film so our primary approach is to give these great stories a deserving platform. As for Devansh, I have always respected his knowledge and inherent understanding of good cinema. I’m looking forward to some great teamwork in the coming days”.

Adding to Vijay’s words, Devansh Patel said, “I have always found the producer’s job as the most fascinating one in the industry. They are the unsung heroes. The idea is to have an eclectic mix of all genres that entertain yet engage and inspire, and putting it all together from the inception to the final stages is what I love doing. Vijay and I have known each other for a long while and working together was always on the cards because we respect each other’s art and craft. We have come across some really fascinating & diverse stories and are now ready to enthral our audience”.

The first project under Made In Maurya and Feather In The Cap Entertainment is slated to go on floors by the later part of this year.