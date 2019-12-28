Here is what Salman Khan replied when asked about Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz taking a lesser opening than Dabangg 3

December couldn’t get merrier for Salman Khan as his recent release Dabangg 3 has become a blockbuster hit and the actor also recently celebrated his birthday with media.

His recent release Dabangg 3 is charting big numbers at the box office and becomes his 15th consecutive 100 crore film that stays undefeated as Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz opened much lower at the box office.

During the media interactions, Salman was asked that as per early estimates it is being said that the opening of Good Newwz will be half of Dabangg 3. To which Salman replied, “There’s nothing to be happy about it. It should have opened much bigger than Dabangg. the news about the film is quite good, yesterday I met some of the few people at the party, who have watched the film and according to them it was a beautiful film , a really nice film so the report of the film was very good . I’m happy for Akki. It is not that our film has opened, and that film has not opened that well, every film should open, whether its Akki’s, Shah Rukh’s, every film should do well for the film industry, in this there’s nothing to get happy about, and about the opening, it’s not a bad opening at all, its a damn good opening, you know whatever the situation we are facing in the country right now, and people are still going and watching our movies, it is a salute to all our fans.”

The grandeur of Salman Khan’s stardom is yet again proven at the box office and it shows that the actor collectively looks forward to get the great business for the industry as a whole.

While Dabangg 3 is collecting great business at the box office, this Christmas has brought extra joy to the actor’s life with yet another success after his name.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films.