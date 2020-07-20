Hrithik Roshan To Deepika Padukone: Actors Who Rejected Major Bollywood Blockbusters

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and more Bollywood actors rejected some films that became blockbusters. Read on to know more about these films and actors.

Bollywood has always given its viewers some major films to remember. The film cast in most of these films often seems to be too perfect but what if the main actors were not the ones first chosen for the films? From Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, there are many actors in Bollywood who rejected some of the films that went on to become Bollywood Blockbusters. Listed below are details on Bollywood actors and the films they rejected.

Actors who rejected some Bollywood Blockbusters

1) Hrithik Roshan rejected Dil Chahta Hai which went to Aamir Khan

Actor Hrithik Roshan was first approached for the film, Dil Chahta Hai. The actor declined the script and the role of Akash as he was more focused on another role from the film Yaadein. Hrithik also later spoke of how he thought no one else could portray the role of Akash better than Aamir Khan.

2) Deepika Padukone declined the role of Meera in Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Lead actress Deepika Padukone was first offered the role of Meera Thapar in Jab Tak Hai Jaanbut the actress declined it. The role eventually went to actress Katrina Kaif. The film was a major blockbuster and the last film by director Yash Chopra.

3) Kajol let go of the role of Zaara in the hit film, Veer Zara

Kajol was first approached for the role of Zaara in the superhit film, Veer Zaara. The actor let go of this role, which later went to Preity Zinta. The role was performed well by actress Preity Zinta and left fans in sheer tears at the end of the film.

4) Anushka Sharma let go the role of Tara in the film Tamasha

Tamasha‘s popular story of Tara and Ved struck a chord in the hearts of many fans. The role of Tara was first offered to Anushka Sharma. However, she refused the role due to reasons not specified. The role was then offered to Deepika Padukone who not only took it up but also did justice to it.