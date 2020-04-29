I want to be known as a versatile artist – Khushi Kaur

Singer, disc jockey, writer, actress, theatre artist – Khushi Kaur wears multiple hats and wears them all well. The Chandigarh born girl was artistically inclined right from her childhood and was determined to carve out a career in the creative field. Her father recognized her talent at an early age and her mother, too, encouraged her to hone her skills as a creative artist. From a very young age, she got in to theatre and also did shows as a singer. After completing her graduation from National College in Chandigarh, she set out on a path to establish her as a singer, actress and disc jockey.

“A lot of people ask me as to how I multi-task and manage to do so many things. The truth is that I do one thing at a time and I try to do it well. Right now, I am working actively as a singer, DJ and an actress. I think 24 hours are good enough for us to do a lot of things. It all depends on how we manage our time. If we are disciplined and focussed on our work, we can accomplish a lot of things,” Khushi says.

In a short span of time, Khushi has performed at some of the leading venues across the globe as a DJ and has delivered several chartbusters like ‘Sabar’, ‘Saal 18’, ‘Phullan Wali Car’, ‘Khuda’, ‘Kya Baat Hai’, ‘Diwani’, ‘Bombay’, ‘Pateya Mundeya’, among others, as a singer. She has featured in all her music videos and given a glimpse of the acting prowess she possesses.

“I feel blessed to have received so much love for my songs as a singer. People have accepted my music in a big way and I also get a good response on all the theatre productions I do as an actress. Some people suggested that I should focus on one thing at a time but I love acting and music equally, so why should I choose one of them? I want to be known as a versatile artist,” she says confidently.

Khushi has several projects, both on the acting and the music front, lined up. These projects will be announced as soon as the lockdown period is over and things get a little stable.