“I will file a defamation case against Moushumi Chatterjee” – Dicky Sinha

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee suffered a great loss this year with the passing of her daughter Payal on December 13. Suffering from juvenile diabetes, Payal had been undergoing treatment for a long time and was in a coma since last year.

During the 45-year-old’s prolonged illness, Moushumi also had to endure legal battles over her daughter’s custody — The actress filed a case against Payal’s in-laws, including husband Dicky Sinha, for neglecting her health and not paying her medical bills.

The Sinha family has stayed silent since, but Dicky has finally spoken up. “I was quiet all this while because I did not want my focus to shift from taking care of my ailing wife Payal. I waited for so many hours and sent her maternal people SMS’ so that they could attend her funeral,” he reveals.

As for his battle with Moushumi, Dicky shares that he has plans to file a defamation suit against the actress once the rituals for Payal’s death have been completed. “I have to finish all the rituals, which will take some time. I have to go to Triveni after 40 days to submerge Payal’s ashes in the Ganga. I want my wife’s soul to rest in peace. Then I will go ahead and file a defamation case against Moushumi Chatterjee in January,” he confirms, adding that the actress didn’t even visit her daughter in the hospital.



“While Payal was ailing and the doctors had informed us of her serious illness, her mother hardly visited her. Her sister and father would come often and visit Payal,” he asserts.



The businessman opines that Payal and Moushumi’s relationship was strained. “She (Payal) did not get that love from her mother, but she was regularly in touch with her father. They had some issues that can be double-checked with any of their relatives. Perhaps there was some difference with Moushumi, who lived in Nibhana, while Payal and dad lived together until she got married to me and started living with me,” he says.



Dismissing allegations that he did not pay her medical bills, Dicky instead looks back at his love story with Payal. “We have been friends from early 2000, we met online on Orkut. It’s been a very good journey so far with her, and it is extremely sad that she is no more. Payal was an independent girl. We got married in Arya Samaj and then later had a court marriage. We were happy,” he recalls.