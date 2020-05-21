India-based music producer Melli all set to release his single Habibi

Saahil Karmally, a 21 year old multi-genre electronic music producer from Bangalore, India, is poised to embark on a project that has the potential to be a game changer for the industry during these challenging times since the dark days of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Karmally, who is best known by a stage name consisting of a single world, ‘Melli’ (@musicbymelli), aims to inspire world solidarity through his music and his new single, Habibi (Arabic, My Love).

The supremely talented composer’s songs have been featured at major music festivals in the world including Belgium’s iconic Tomorrowland and BBC Radio UK. He’s also had his records featured at the Spinnin’ Records Headquarters in Amsterdam.

The idea of Habibi, an Arabic-tinged ethnic-pop song that features three of Melli’s friends from Dubai, USA and India, was born when he was on a flight to Dubai.

The unique, trilingual track is sung in Arabic by Dubai-based Jordanian Hatem Mukattash, an engineer by day and a singer-songwriter by night who dreamt of pursuing a career in music and started out by making covers and voice-overs before releasing his debut song, in Hindi by London’s famed Trinity College product Ritvika Sunku who has a VEVO YouTube channel with over 330,000 streams, and in English by New York born rapper and hip-hop sensation Jay Kila, with performances all over the world and features in Rolling Stone India, Hello Magazine and more, whose music combines sharp lyricism and catchy hooks to create party anthems.

Habibi was produced by Melli, Mastered by Pratham Mehra (Music Producer – Kimera) and recorded at the Silicon Oasis-based GTR Recording Studios in Dubai.

“As an Independent Artist, my goal has always been unity through music and with this song, I aim to achieve it. We live in a world where cultural discrimination is real and I aspire to break these barriers only by doing what I love and loving what I do!” – Melli

Together with Hatem Mukattash, Jay Kila and Ritvika Sunku, Melli created a distinctive vibe that has ‘Hit’ written all over it.

Melli and the singers are also in the process of putting together a follow-up music production for Habibi. The music video, will feature clips of over 100 people from different countries around the world dancing and grooving to the song while sporting their country’s flag to emphasize solidarity.

‘Habibi’ by Melli is available on all major online streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer and 120+ other stores.

Listen to Habibi using the following link: https://fanlink.to/habibi2020