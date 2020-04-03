“It still feels like a dream” – Alaya F on the positive feedback she continues to receive for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman

The girl of the moment, Alaya F is an actress who drives herself everyday to keep her acting skills up to speed. Her searing dedication and passion truly knows no limit and had set the screen ablaze in her debut movie.

The actress has received enormous love and appreciation for her character in her debut film “Jawaani Jaaneman” and she has left quite a mark on Bollywood with her highly intoxicating performance.

Talking about the response and the love she’s received for her movie, Alaya shares, “I felt like it was a dream because of the rave responses I received post the release of the film.”

The actress surely is humble. She has certainly made her dreams come true and is a source of inspiration to everyone and gives the message that if you dare to pursue your dreams they can come to life.

Alaya has developed a huge fan base for her self with just her debut and has laid a strong foundation of bricks for herself with her debut and we will surely see her reach new heights with the skyscraper of success she attains.

After giving a electrifying performance and lighting up the silver screen, Alaya F made her debut on the cover of a leading magazine following which she also made her debut at the fashion week for a popular clothing brand.