“It’s creatively liberating as an actor” – Sanjay Dutt on not on taking up challenging roles

The versatile actor Sanjay Dutt has never disappointed us when it comes to any character that he has portrayed on screen. The actor received a lot of appreciation for playing an antagonist in his last hit Panipat, it surely states that Sanjay Dutt is not here to settle for easy roles.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily Sanjay Dutt said, “My idea is to deliver all kinds of roles, and try everything new. I’m loving this phase as an artist with the kind of roles I am portraying” shares the Superstar.

Talking about his endearing journey as an actor further he added, “It’s creatively liberating as an actor! I’m just overwhelmed with the appreciation and love audiences have shown me for my character of Abdali in Panipat. It stays to be one special role.”

Unlike any other actor, Sanjay Dutt’s spirit is not to opt for safe roles on the professional front, he would rather aim at trying experimenting with roles and genres of films.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters that have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. Known to have a power-packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

On the work front, next year will be an exciting year for Sanjay Dutt, as he has four releases lined up- KGF 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera and Torbaaz.