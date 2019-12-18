“It’s like he captured my soul in the pictures” – Neetu Chandra on working with photographer Sahil Rohira

Sahil Rohira who has photographed several A-listers in B town revealed some exclusive pictures from his shoot with actress Neetu Chandra. He says “My experience of shooting with Neetu Chandra was exceptional. She is such a nice and genuine person. I really liked the whole look and feel of the ethnic outfit that she was carrying on her. Neetu Chandra is a natural in front of the camera. She knows what to do when I have the camera ready. She really connects with the camera and gives her best in front of it. The camera loves her.”

In the pictures Neetu is seen sporting a traditional avatar, looking absolutely gorgeous.

When the actress was asked how her experience was shooting with Sahil, she said, “My experience of shooting with Sahil was amazing. I loved what he had planned in terms of the shoot and what he had on his mind; he knew what he was doing. We connected with him on every level. He makes everything look easy and fun! He’s very creative with his work. I love the pictures that Sahil shot of me in an Indian ethnic look. I love how each picture captures a different emotion. It’s like he’s captured my soul in the pictures.”

“He told me to look at the lens like I’d look at myself in the mirror and i really liked that approach. He’s like my go-to photographer now and we plan to do a lot of shoots together in the near future. He’s definitely one of the most talented young photographers of our industry and he’s exceptional at what he does!” she further adds.

Rohit will soon be shooting with the pretty actress again in the coming months.

