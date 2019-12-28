Jai Mummy Di star Sonnalli Seygall shares why she prefers Sunny Singh over Kartik Aaryan!

The Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di are all set to release in January. The mom-com drama has been creating a buzz all over owing to its refreshing and quirky concept. The duo, that was previously seen on screen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and then Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety is being loved by the fans for their chemistry.

Recently at the event, the lead actress Sonnalli opened up about working with Sunny and Kartik and shared said, “I’m more fond of Sunny so for me, he’s always better to work with because I have that chemistry relation and fondness.”

The latest song from the movie titled ‘Lamborghini’ was recently released and has become a hit sensation amongst the audience.

The film has been shot in the locale of Ghaziabad and each of the characters looks absolutely promising. Under the production of Luv films and directed by debutant director Navjot Gulati ‘Jai Mummy Di’ stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak.

Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.