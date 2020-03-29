John Abraham – Is he the hero or the villain in Ek Villain 2? The mystery deepens



=============================================================

When Ek Villain released back in 2014, it had emerged as a surprise 100 Crore Club success for all involved with the film. Sidharth Malhotra was just finding his footing in the industry and though director Mohit Suri had been consistently delivering hits or at least successful films, big bucks like these were far away. Yes, Aashiqui 2 was a blockbuster but it hadn’t reached 100 crores. Hence, when Ek Villain first took an opening of 16.7 crores and then went on to score 106 crores at the box office, it took everyone in the trade as well as industry by surprise.

No wonder, now that Ek Villain 2 has been announced and that too with John Abraham in the lead, expectations are that this time around it would be an even bigger and better show.

For starters, John Abraham is bringing quite some weight to the proceedings. Though Ek Villain does feature Mohit Suri’ current favorite Aditya Roy Kapur [Aashiqui 2, Malang] as well, John has been around in the industry for almost two decades now and brings his own fan following into the proceedings. Moreover, with big hits like Batla House and Satyameva Jayate behind him, he is already on a roll.

This isn’t all as there is now a huge suspense factor around what would John be playing in the film, a hero or a villain? In Ek Villain, both Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh had solid roles to boast of and neither of the two could be picked over another. Now in Ek Villain 2 too, one waits to see the kind of face off that awaits John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. After all, the fact also remains that Aditya did deliver a success with Malang recently and hence is on a high as well even as he waits to face the camera again with John Abraham.

As for John, rest assured he is quite kicked about the film as well which is set to be yet another musical ‘masala’ entertainer. Of late, he has been doing quite a few films with patriotic flavor, and hence a hardcore commercial film like this which is expected to follow an unpretentious approach should indeed turn out to be an entertaining offering for the audiences.

Stay tuned as Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain 2 with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as the leading ladies gets set to release on 8th January next year!