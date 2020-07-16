John Cena shares non-captioned pic of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and the comments are hilarious

Before Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan’s picture, John Cena shared pictures of Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and many other Indian celebrities on his Instagram. Fans say ‘we get it bro you like India’

Hollywood wrestler and actor, John Cena, who has grabbed headlines for posting the pictures of Indian celebs, recently shared the picture of Amitabh Bachchan with son Abhishek Bachchan. And once again his style of sharing image without caption has led to some hilarious comments from social media users. While one wrote, “Sir ZINDA HAIII VOO (Sir, they are alive),” another social media user commented, “Peace mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah on both of you.”

Previously, John had shared pictures of recently deceased actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. His post of Bachchans, therefore, made quite a few fans wonder if John is confused about their health status. “Sir ZINDA HAIII VOO (Sir, they are alive),” wrote one. Other fans prayed for the actors’ health. “Peace mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah on both of you,” read a comment. “Hope they will recover soon,” read another comment.

John has also shared pictures of Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Asim Riaz on his page. Seeing how often Indians get a feature, a fan commented, “We get it bro you like India’.

John’s post featuring Sushant is among his most liked with 1.4 million likes and 28,000 comments. Sushant’s fans showered John with praise for his post. “Even John Cena knows who is Sushant Singh Rajput ,but Indian star kids don’t know….And they pretend to love country,” read a comment.