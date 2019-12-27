Kangana Ranaut dedicates her performance in Panga to her mother Asha Ranaut

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Panga and seen playing the role of mother in the film on Thursday remarked that being a child is good enough to understand a mother.

She also stated that her performance in the movie is dedicated to her mother Asha Ranaut.

Rangoli Chandel, sister, tweeted a picture of Kangana and her mother in one frame and captioned it with Kangna’s thoughts on how she executes the role of a mother so well in the movie., “I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut…”

The makers of the movie dropped the trailer on Monday that saw Kangana as Jaya Nigam, who once was the Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team but now is an ideal housewife working in the railway department. She realises that no one recognises her as a former Kabaddi player and in order to find her lost identity, she plans to make a comeback as a professional Kabaddi player.

The film also stars Jassie Gill who is essaying the role of her husband. Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta will also be seen in pivotel roles apart from Kangana and Jassie. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, ‘Panga’ is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.