Kartik Aaryan comes up with a new dance challenge for his fans – Pungi Dance!

While last year, Kartik Aaryan made the netizens, stars and the entire nation dance like him with the Dheeme Dheeme dance challenge, looks like, he wants to begin 2020 on the same crazy note. The actor’s next release Love Aaj Kal is up for release in few days and their latest song – Haan Main Galat, after topping the chartbusters, will now go ahead and make people do the Pungi Dance.

Kartik Aaryan who’s super popular on social media and has a huge fan following on the internet, shared something exciting on his social media account. In the video, Kartik is seen doing some amazing steps on the ‘been’ music from Haan Main Galat. The actor has captioned the video saying, ‘#PungiDance – New Challenge. #DheemeDheeme toh aapne bohot ache se seekh liya! Ab Aaya hai Naya Challenge #HaanMainGalat ka #PungiDance #LoveAajKal.’

Whoa, now those steps are some killer moves. Kartik Aaryan has almost taken upon himself to burn the dance floor with each song of his and not just keep it to himself, he always makes the nation follow his suit too. The actor effortlessly does the ‘pungi dance’ and looks like his fans have to sharpen their skills to match upto his steps. Ready with your dancing shoes?

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a promotional spree for Love Aaj Kal. The actor’s romantic boy image has a double dose in the film as Raghu and Veer and it has piqued everyone’s curiosity. The trailer and the songs are being loved by the audiences and Valentines Day is going to be a treat for couples out there. But before that, looks like we got to do the pungi dance and slither our way to the cinema halls!