Kartik Aaryan gearing up to kick-start his next with Karan Johar after corona virus threat is over







If Kartik Aaryan is itching to hit the sets again, it is for a reason. While he would be resuming work on his big ticket films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 which are set for release later this year, there is another film on the anvil with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. While an official announcement should come any time now, the word in the B-town is that he would soon be beginning shoot with director Shashank Khaitan.

Shashank is the man behind Dulhania franchise, what with both Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania turning out to be big successes. On the other hand Kartik too has scored big in this zone with Pati Patni aur Woh and Luka Chuppi bringing out the middle class youngster out of him. With the actor as well as the director pretty much finding an overlap in this zone, it is now expected that their collaboration together would be yet another feel good entertainer for the audiences.

While one waits to know about the core plot of the film, one riotous entertainer that is being much awaited already is Dostana 2. This is the film that first got Kartik Aaryan into a Karan Johar production and considering the fact that Dostana with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham was much loved, the young actor has a job in hand to take forward the franchise.

As things stand, looks like the actor has indeed impressed the head honcho of the Dharma Productions, what with the production house relying on to him to score yet again with Shashank’s next. That is only adding on to the big league presence that Kartik has been finding in the industry already, what with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Anees Bazmee being red hot. Shooting of the horror comedy is already on and with just one more schedule to go, Kartik will soon be stepping into his first 3D action entertainer with Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame.

With so much happening in the professional career of Kartik Aaryan already and four biggies being planned for release in next 15-20 months, guess there would be a lot of the youngster (and his smile) that awaits audience in time to come.