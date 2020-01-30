Kartik Aaryan gets another chartbuster to his name with Love Aaj Kal’s Haan Main Galat

Kartik Aaryan is not just giving superhits at the box-office with his movies, he’s also continuing the success mantra with his songs. Yesterday the makers of his next film, Love Aaj Kal dropped a new song – Haan Main Galat. The song is a reversion of the original song Twist from the 2009 flick and Kartik Aaryan has totally owned the song with his moves.

The new track starts with a peppy and a fun vibe. The setting is vibrant and cool and before the popular chorus begins, you’re tapping your feet and grooving to the song. And then begins the Twist tune with Pritam adding some twist to the OG track. The song is a sensation and it has already been trending on social media. This chartbuster is going to be yet another a party number for Kartik Aaryan. In the past few films, Kartik Aaryan has always managed to make the crowd twist, dance and rock-and-roll to his tunes. Bom Diggy and Dil Chori (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Coca Cola and Poster Chapva Do (Luka Chuppi), Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare and Dheeme Dheeme (Pati Patni Aur Woh) and now Haan Main Galat! All these songs prove to be chartbusters and Kartik Aaryan totally owns all these songs with his swag and killer-moves. The heartthrob is on a spree of creating party anthems every year.

In this song, Kartik Aaryan yet again has some signature moves, which has gone viral on social media. Kartik has a remarkable knack to make the nation swoon to his tunes and moves and there’s surely nothing Galat in it!