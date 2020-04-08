Kartik Aaryan gets Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor as surprise guests for his virtual round table

With entire nation quarantined at home to break the spread of the fatal virus, our technology has been the boon to bring everyone closer virtually. Kartik Aaryan is the latest guest on film critic Rajeev Masand’s new video, where he interviews superstars and how they are coping up with self-isolation. But as usual, Aaryan with his wit, humour and infectious energy, turned the video chat into a virtual round-table conference with his leading ladies and it’s easily one of the best interview in the lockdown series.

It all started when Kartik Aaryan amidst the video call realized that he has never been a part of Rajeev Masand’s round table conference interview. Where the critic invites the best of the best performers of the year and interviews them in group. While Rajeev said that his debut on that video should be for his career’s best role and his best is yet to come, Kartik wanted to make the video fun and to indulge in some fun banter decided to call his leading heroines. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor called up his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor. He asked all of them to reason out why he is not on the show yet. The conversation turned into a hilarious turn of events where his actresses quite playfully supported him and also at times switched sides and backed Masand. While Bhumi has been on the conference twice, Kriti and Janhvi have been on the debutante’s round table for their respective debut films (Heropanti and Dhadak). Kartik was further hurt and mocked being upset for losing out a big chance. He jokingly even tells Rajeev Masand that he should have been on the debutante’s round table since his career has just kickstarted and he deserves to be called quite the newbie to Bollywood. Now this is one crazy interview where we have seen a star being so persistent and pulling the film critic’s leg like there’s no tomorrow.

Obviously, this is Kartik Aaryan’s way to mix fun and games in an interview. With his sense of humour, he always tries to make these critical times much easier for the viewers. He strives for the same impact even on his social media, with his posts, where he makes netizens smile and have a light moment amidst the pandemonium. The actor’s chemistry with all his leading heroines is admirable and some of them have even gone down the history. Hence when he called his co-stars, the divas were quite surprised and happily indulged in this fun banter. So drop whatever you’re doing in this lockdown phase and let the actor impress you’ll with his effortless charm. Don’t believe us, watch it now and believe us, you will watch it again.