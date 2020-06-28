Kartik Aaryan is the youngest major star with 5 biggies in hand, is raring to go post lockdown

While ‘unlock’ programs are currently in progress across the nation, it is expected that soon everything would be back to business as usual. One such industry which is waiting with bated breath to resume operations is Bollywood. There are several films in different stages of production and quite a few actors have multiple films up their sleeves. While Akshay Kumar has half a dozen films already lined up ahead of him, John Abraham too has three confirmed releases as well as at least three more films gearing up to go on floors.

One such actor who is also set to be super busy once shootings resume is Kartik Aaryan.

“That’s right, as he has as many as five films ahead of me,” says an insider who is keeping a close track of the all the major actors with multiple films in their hand.

“These films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, Om Raut’s next, Shashank Khaitan’s next and the remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” he divulges.

In fact Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 were confirmed releases for 2020 itself and were slated to arrive this summer. However, with lockdown impacting the shooting for over three months now, there is no confirmation yet on their eventual arrival date.

“If shooting kick-starts by July, there is a good probability that at least one of these would make it to the finishing line before end of year. However, there is also a question of whether Bhushan Kumar [Bhool Bhualaiyaa 2] or Karan Johar [Dostana 2] would like to bring their films in 2020,” the insider continues.

Meanwhile, Kartik is assured of quite some bust months ahead as there are three films that are waiting to go on floors.

“Om Raut’s next is a 3D action film and unlike Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, this one is set in the current times. For the first time ever, Kartik would be seen in a hard hitting role. As for Shashank Khaitan’s next for Karan Johar, this one could well be in a happy feel good space, just like his Dulhaniya franchise with Varun Dhawan,” our source reveals.

There are no doubts whatsoever about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo though which featured Allu Arjun in the principle role and turned out to be the biggest Telugu success in Andhra Pradesh after the Baahubali franchise.

“That is a complete family entertainer. Considering the fact that Kartik is loved so much amongst kids, youth as well as family audiences, there is something out there for everyone. This is what you term as a perfect role for any actor to play,” the source adds.

With such a strong line up ahead and his plans seem to be sorted till the end of 2021 at least, it would be interesting to see what does Katrik Aaryan pick up next to strengthen his lineup for 2022 as well.