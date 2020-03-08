Kartik Aaryan works round the clock, gets set for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Tanhaji director’s next action drama





With big power comes big responsibility. No winders, when actors find themselves at the top of their game, they deal with a busy life and a hectic schedule, and in the process many miss out on a break. Amongst the younger lot of actors, if there is one man who’s surely in no hurry to take a break is Kartik Aaryan. Ever since in 2018 his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit the bull’s eye, the actor has worked continuously without any break. Kartik Aaryan in the last two years has reached a pedestal because of his continuous hardwork and giving back-to-back releases at the box-office.

Post the success of SKTKS, the ladies man became the toast of the town and majority of top filmmakers wanting to work with him and brands queuing up as well to rope him in as the face of their product. Kartik Aaryan, who until 2018, was hugely popular as the monologue-boy (thanks to the Punchnama series), became a sensation with big releases like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. Both the films proved to be a hit at the box-office and his mettle as an actor just got a notch higher. In 2019, he wasn’t just promoting these two releases but was also shooting for three films simultaneously. He had Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.

While Love Aaj Kal has just released and he has won appreciation for his performance, he’s busy wrapping up Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Amidst all the film projects, he has his brand commitments where he almost endorses everything, right from a cellphone to men’s grooming product. And well, Aaryan has also emerged as a hot-favourite during the award season, thanks to his witty hosting and sizzling performances!

Not that Kartik Aaryan is complaining about his busy and hectic schedule. In fact recently he had a minor surgery and was admitted in the hospital. While he could rest and take few days off from work, he rushed for an event soon after the surgery. His dedication and commitment to attend an event despite his arm in a sling-bag surprised everyone. But well, the actor loves his work and being a workaholic is his USP.

Now the heartthrob is gearing up to prep for his first ever action 3D film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame filmmaker Om Raut. Reports suggest that he will be seen doing never-seen-before stunts and some crazy action sequences. Knowing his dedication, we’re sure that he’s all set for some kickass action on the big screen and take the box-office by storm, yet again!