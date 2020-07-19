KGF star Yash celebrates 12 years of Moggina Manasu: The film introduced me and Radhika to cinema

Kannada actor Yash took to Instagram to celebrate 12 years of his film, Moggina Manasu. He also recalled the time he and his wife, Radhika Pandit, made their acting debut with the film.

Kannada actors Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most celebrated couples in the Kannada film industry. The KGF actor, on July 18, took to Instagram to share photos of himself and his wife Radhika Pandit from their debut film, Moggina Manasu.

Sharing a couple of other photos, Yash wrote that he didn’t realise that it wasn’t just the beginning of their film career but also their life. Yash and Radhika Pandit met each other when they worked on a Kannada serial titled Nandagokula in 2007.

Moggina Manasu released in 2008 and eventually, the couple decided to get married. Yash captioned the photos as, “Just realised its been 12yrs since Moggina Manasu released.. a film which introduced Radhika and me together, had no idea that it was a beginning of not just our film career. Thanks to E Krishnappa sir and Gangadhar our film producer for such a special film. Thank you Chandru sir our DOP also a special thanks to Shashank sir our director for believing in me (sic).”

Yash and Radhika managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye for nearly four years. They got engaged in a grand ceremony in August 2016. The same year, Yash and Radhika got married at a private ceremony in Bengaluru.

The couple welcomed their first child, Ayra, in December 2018. After 10 months, the couple was blessed with their second child in October 2019. Yash’s fans address his son as Rocky Jr as the couple hasn’t announced his name yet.

On the work front, Yash is working on the sequel to his superhit flick, KGF: Chapter 1. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film’s second part is expected to hit the theatres on October 23. It is unclear whether the film has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.