Kirti Kulhari skips cab for auto-rickshaw!

Kirti Kulhari was spotted taking a ride in an auto-rickshaw in the city. The actor who prefers to take auto to travel for short distances was quite happy as she posted on Instagram “When all the ubers and the olas of the world leave u stranded, it’s the Rickshaws that come to ur rescue…Love #mumbairickshaw #almostdependable #happywednesday everyone with all that’s coming (expected and the unexpected)”

This made the netizens wonder why did the actor not travel in her own car to which she responded “I am not a person with a fleet of anything. Don’t like hoarding anything unnecessarily.”

Kirti Kulhari is one actor who has proved her mettle as an actor and by giving insights from her personal life she is definitely inspiring the netizens to enjoy the little things in life.

The actor will be seen in multiple projects this year starting from Four More Shots Please Season 2, The Girl On The Train, Bataasha and a few more projects which will be announced soon.