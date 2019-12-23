Lamborghini from Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di is out now!

After releasing the first song of Jai Mummy Di, ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’, the makers released the second song from the film, Lamborghini today which is definitely the party chartbuster of the season. Ever since the announcement of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall’s ‘Jai Mummy Di’, the audience has been waiting for the mom-com of the season.

The makers took to their social media and shared “Vroooom Vrooooom! #Lamborghini Arrives 💥

Song Out Now: http://bit.ly/Lamborghini_JaiMummyDi”.

The love and tease in the song between the two main leads has totally won over our hearts. Sunny’s apt attitude and Sonnalli’s fashionista avatar with a colourful backdrop has totally lightened up our day.

The song finds its roots in a folk song and will hit the screens with an entirely fresh set of lyrics. The all-new version of the song will be composed by the hit duo Meet Bros and will be sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill. The new lyrics will be rendered by Kumaar, directed by Arvindr Khaira and the number will be choreographed by Sahaj Singh, Shreoshi Kumar.

The original song had become a rage amongst the audience with its catchy music and Punjabi lyrics. The lead pair of Jai Mummy Di, Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall will also appear in a celebratory avatar and these new beats are surely going to be a hit.

The light-hearted family comedy will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children. Written and directed by Navjot Gulati, the film has been produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on January 17, 2020.