MakingHistory: Vijay Deverakonda hits 8 million followers on Instagram

Our very own Rowdy, Vijay Deverakonda has achieved yet another milestone. On Thursday, the Arjun Reddy actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media reached 8 million followers on Instagram.

Turns out, he is the first south Indian actor to pull it off with panache.

Surprisingly enough, despite being the most followed male movie star in Tollywood, Vijay doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram.

In an interview earlier, when he was asked why he doesn’t follow anyone, the Dear Comrade actor said, “I am usually more involved in things like distributing ice-creams to kids on my birthday, helping people through the middle-class fund that was launched by my foundation recently and the crazy projects I am working on. But it is also important to be in touch with my fans and let them know what I am doing in life. Since I ain’t too engrossed online neither am I used to it, I have a team who upload everything after taking my approval. I am on social media to stay in touch with my fans and that purpose is being served.”

The actor will soon be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India release titled Fighter opposite Ananya Pandey. Vijay was shooting for the film in Mumbai till March but came back to Hyderabad once the lockdown was announced. With a physique like never before and a new look, fans are eagerly expecting some high octane action sequences in Fighter.