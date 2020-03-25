Maniesh Paul has a Jai-Veeru moment with Dharmendra on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Maniesh Paul had been winning everyone’s heart with his epic sense of humor and comic timings and cracking up jokes.The Sultan of the stage currently steals the show as he hosts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champsand every time he is on the screen he makes us laugh us loud literally.

In the recent episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dharmendra will be seen as the guest of honour. Dharmendra will be present on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and will be seen cheering up the contestants and lifting up tehir spirits.

Maniesh requested Dharmendra to recreate the famous Jay Veeru moment with the Yeh Dosti song to which Dharmendra ji agreed and they recreated the iconic melody on a scooter.

Maniesh shared “I am a huge fan of Dharmendra ji and I requested him to recreate Sholay’s Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge, and would love if we recreate together on that he agreed and I became Jay and he became Veeru and we both recreated that song on a scooter,that moment was so special and heart warming.”

One of the close sources who was present on the show mentioned that Dharmendra ji had a blast shooting this episode. He also praised Maniesh Paul for his hosting skills and how lights up the stage and cracks everyone up.