Mrinank films believes in creating magical music for their movies

The musical tracks of Maa Santoshi Maa are undoubtedly heart touching. They are so soothing and melodious that one can feel the same warmth which we feel when we are among our loved ones. An warning for those who are away from homes and are thinking of listening to the soundtracks of Maa Santoshi Maa. Please keep tissues ready near you. You may have to use it anytime.

t’s obvious for anyone to shed tears listening to these songs because of their creators. Sonu Nigam, the musical heartbeat of India sang the song “meri bitiya chali sasural” and also not to forget mentioning the other musical legends Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sadhana Sargam, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Purnima, Roop Kumar Rathod and Alka Yagnik. They all have contributed to create the magical soundtrack of Maa Santoshi Maa.

Lyricist Abhilash comments, “All the songs are rich in poetry and the one thing common in all of them is that they are steeped in bhakti bhaav. The film is a tribute to Santoshi Maa and you will realise that just by listening to the songs. Every track has its own colour and is different from the other. This album will appeal to devotees of Santoshi Maa and to music buffs, in general. It is a commercial film and we have made the songs keeping that in mind but have not compromised on the purity and sanctity of the theme.”

The music of Maa Santoshi Maa plays an integral role in the film and helps in taking the story forward. As stated by the makers themselves, the music of the film is one of its biggest USPs.