Music band The Yellow Diary becomes a favourite with the college crowd in India!

Youth sways to the tunes of The Yellow Diary with back-to-back to gigs across major colleges in the country, promoting their recently released song ‘Rab Raakha’ under the label of Sony Music India.

Banking upon their perfect combination of a distinct young sound and mature, soulful lyrics that resonate with the youth, Sony Music’s exclusive artist The Yellow Diary, has emerged to be the new college favourite music band, rocking every musical event at the celebratory festivals.

Beginning their promotional tour in Jaipur, the band has been winning hearts across Surat, Gandhinagar, Nagpur, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata and Mumbai, amongst others.

The band members—Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard, backing vocals), Rajan Batra (vocals, songwriting), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass) – have created an identity as the music collective with a sound that can be best defined as alternative pop!

With a blend of electronic music and rock, they are touted to be a composition powerhouse that enjoys an extensive fanatic fan base across online platforms, dominated by not just the college crowd but also celebrities like R Madhavan, Ali Fazal, Diana Penty, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval, Armaan Mallik, amongst many others.

From IITs, Bollywood Music Project Mumbai Zomaland Pune, BITS Pilani, Mercedes Benz – Luxe Drive, Red FM Riders Music Festival to NH7 concert in Pune, the five-member, genre-agnostic, music collective has the crowd swaying to its songs with their dynamic gigs.

Talking about the experience of performing at colleges, The Yellow Diary collectively exclaimed, “It is overwhelming to see the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd at all college festivals. The love and support the youth extends is what keeps us going and motivates us to grow.”

After creating a loyal fan-base across the world with their humongous hits like Izafa and Marz, The Yellow Diary has added another musical jewel to their credit with their latest song ‘Rab Raakha’.