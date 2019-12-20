MX Player’s Queen and 4 other political dramas you can binge-watch this weekend!

India thrives on politics, cricket and entertainment and OTT platforms seem to be cashing in on the sentiments created by these. No matter whether you like it or despise it, politics will always have you intrigued and the same holds true for political dramas!

There is fascination in watching power play in political dramas, with men and women jostling for the most powerful seat in government. From betraying your loved ones to shredding someone else’s dreams, politics sees mere humans do anything to reach the top.

Here’s a list of 5 political dramas for your binge fest for this week that you will surely enjoy:

Queen – MX Player’s most anticipated MX Original Series ‘Queen’ revolves around a female political icon who ruled with benevolence. This is a story of a woman who fought against all odds in a man’s world, and owned it all. The series star Bahubali’s fame Ramya Krishnan as a lead protagonist – ‘Shakhti’. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the series witnesses various emotions such as betrayal, destruction, rivalry, struggle and victory and can be streamed on MX Player for FREE in Hindi, Tamil and Bengali

House of Cards – A story of how a US democrat gets appointed as the secretary of the State. The series focuses on him and his wife setting out on a journey to seek revenge from the people who betrayed and back-stabbed him. Having an ensemble cast of celebrities such as Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly amongst others, the series has successfully created 6 seasons

Modi: Journey of a Common Man – This series is based on the life of India’s 14th Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.An inspiring tale that traces his journey from childhood till the time he entered into politics. This series unveils the untold incidents of the man who currently leads our nation. A fun fact – this show also uses one of the poems written by the PM himself!

Veep – The series follows the personal and political life of Selina Meyer, who plays the role of Vice President and, later, President of the United States. The series stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the lead. A comedy drama show revolves around her incompetent staff as she attempts to solidify the little political knowledge she has got and attain more power in her journey throughout